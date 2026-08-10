Transfer blow for Man Utd! Target 'doesn't want to leave' amid attempts to hijack Barcelona move

Racing Santander manager Jose Alberto has hit back at the mounting speculation regarding Salinas, insisting the defender is fully committed to the club. The 19-year-old has become one of the most talked-about names in the summer window following his instrumental role in Racing’s promotion to La Liga. Despite interest from global heavyweights, Alberto claims the player has no desire to move at this stage of his burgeoning career.

Speaking after a pre-season clash with Alaves, Alberto expressed his frustration with the constant noise surrounding his squad. "What surprises me is that people are constantly talking about the departure of two of our players [Salinas and Gustavo Puerta], when they have contracts and are our players," Alberto said.

"They’re very important to us. I don’t want them to leave. And they show every day that they don’t either. But we know how this world works and there are release clauses. If a team comes along and pays the clause, they cease to be our players."



