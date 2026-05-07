AFP
Man Utd boss Michael Carrick expresses disappointment at controversial FA Youth Cup final stadium decision
Carrick hits out at venue choice
Carrick has voiced his frustration regarding the venue for the highly anticipated FA Youth Cup final between United and City. Despite the high stakes and the local rivalry involved, the match will not be staged at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium, as many fans and officials had anticipated.
Instead, the fixture is set to take place at the Joie Stadium, Manchester City’s academy ground, which holds just 7,000 spectators. Former United midfielder Carrick, who has a deep affinity for the competition, believes the choice of venue fails to reflect the significance of the occasion for the rising stars of both Manchester clubs.
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Missing a major showcase opportunity
In statements highlighted by the Daily Mail, Carrick was open about his feelings on the matter, speaking from his own experiences in the competition. "I'm disappointed, to be honest," said Carrick, who featured in the 1999 final for West Ham against Coventry. "I think getting to the Youth Cup final always seems to have been a thing where you play at the main stadium. It's such a showcase event for players of that age group."
The manager’s comments highlight a perceived lack of ambition for a game that traditionally serves as a platform for future Premier League talent. By keeping the match at a smaller venue, Carrick suggests that the players are being denied the experience of performing under the big lights in a major arena.
Memories of Old Trafford glory
The disappointment is further amplified when compared to Manchester United’s recent history in the tournament. Only four years ago, a United side featuring Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho lifted the trophy at Old Trafford. That evening, a staggering 67,000 fans watched the young Red Devils defeat Nottingham Forest in a memorable atmosphere.
"I was at the Forest game; it was a special night to see the stadium full for a game like that. It was what you'd hoped for, but it is what it is," Carrick noted. "So we're disappointed. I think I've had some amazing memories, some of my best memories, in that competition of playing with your close mates, and it's a shame that it hasn't worked out for whatever reason."
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Hopes for future tournament changes
Despite his criticism, the United manager admitted that the decision appears final for next Thursday's clash. "There's nothing from what I know that can be done about it. It's kind of agreed," he noted.
However, Carrick expressed hope that this decision does not set a permanent precedent for the future of the competition. He urged organisers and clubs to reconsider their approach for subsequent seasons, stating, "Hopefully, as years go by, then it can be flipped back to the main stadiums."