Man City player ratings vs Arsenal: The Nico O'Reilly final! Local lad delivers Carabao Cup glory with decisive double

The England international then struck again four minutes later with another header, sealing City's ninth League Cup triumph and their fifth success under Guardiola.

The first half was a war of attrition, at times resembling a top-end international rugby match where both sides only wanted to kick for territory. James Trafford had the biggest part to play, making a triple save to thwart Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka (twice). Arsenal did most of the talking without creating much more, while City's only notable attempt saw Erling Haaland head over the bar.

The tide turned after the break as City began to dictate proceedings. Jeremy Doku began to dominate against Ben White and he dragged Kepa out of his goal, earning a free-kick and a yellow card for the hapless Spaniard. City were growing in confidence, and it was no surprise when they took the lead, even if they benefitted from Kepa's weak hands, with O'Reilly taking full advantage and showing real determination to stoop low and head in to the unguarded net.

City's tails were up and they went for the jugular, and it was not long before they stuck again through both their full-backs, Matheus Nunes crossing for an unmarked O'Reilly to pounce again and clinch the first trophy of the season and strike what City hope will be a blow to Arsenal's confidence in the title race.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Wembley Stadium...