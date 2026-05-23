Man City eye sensational move for Chelsea star as behind-the-scenes talks already underway to land Enzo Maresca's top target

Fernandez’s long-term future in west London has been the subject of intense speculation recently. The midfielder previously expressed his dissatisfaction following the club’s elimination from the Champions League, and his relationship with the hierarchy was further strained after he was handed a two-game internal suspension for making public comments about a potential move to Real Madrid during an international break.

The Argentine has been vocal about his admiration for Maresca in the past, even questioning the Chelsea board's decision to let the coach go mid-season. Fernandez said: "I don’t understand it either. Sometimes there are things that we as players don’t understand, how and in what way they try to manage things. Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad. But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season, it cuts everything short."



