Mamelodi Sundowns warned about PSL rivals! 'Orlando Pirates are on fire & unstoppable... you would think it's match-fixing'

Orlando Pirates ran riot on Sunday, hitting TS Galaxy for six in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at Mbombela Stadium.

It was also a massive game for Relebohile Mofokeng, who scored his first professional hat-trick to help Pirates hit 51 points on the PSL table.

Some supporters made baseless claims on social media that match manipulation was involved.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are second with 50 points, having played a game less, are chasing their ninth title in as many seasons.