Mamelodi Sundowns warned about PSL rivals! 'Orlando Pirates are on fire & unstoppable... you would think it's match-fixing'
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The big win!
Orlando Pirates ran riot on Sunday, hitting TS Galaxy for six in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at Mbombela Stadium.
It was also a massive game for Relebohile Mofokeng, who scored his first professional hat-trick to help Pirates hit 51 points on the PSL table.
Some supporters made baseless claims on social media that match manipulation was involved.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who are second with 50 points, having played a game less, are chasing their ninth title in as many seasons.
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Unstoppable Bucs!
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has now argued Pirates are enjoying a good run.
"Pirates are on fire. They will beat a team, and you will think it's match-fixing, only to find out later they are just unstoppable," he told KickOff.
"We’re talking about a Pirates team that just shuts out opponents with six goals in style.
"There’s no match-fixing involved in that game. Pirates have previously beaten teams by similar margins; even Marumo Gallants can confirm that," he added.
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Pirates are on different psychological level
"A team that is on a different psychological level. I commend Pirates for their impressive victory on Sunday," he added.
"Yes, match-fixing exists in football, but not in the game played in Mbombela on Sunday. Pirates is a powerhouse at the moment.
"The TS Galaxy goalkeeper is prone to mistakes; we’ve seen it before. That wasn’t an isolated incident," Khanye concluded.
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What comes next for ambitious Bucs?
After the international break, Bucs resume their PSL duties against Golden Arrows on April 7.
The last meeting ended in a 3-1 victory for the Buccaneers, and the Soweto giants would love to complete a double over them.
Nevertheless, they will have to hope their key players return from international outings without injuries.