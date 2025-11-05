Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Sundowns have not reached the heights they reached last season, but are still on top of the table.

In the ongoing campaign, the defending champions have six wins, four draws, and a loss. In their last three games across all competitions, Downs have two wins and a draw.

Galaxy are seventh with 16 points thanks to their five wins, a draw, and four losses. They have managed one win in their last three domestic outings, which came against Stellenbosch on Saturday.

In the head-to-head record, Masandawana have secured three wins from the last five PSL meetings against Galaxy, losing once and drawing once.