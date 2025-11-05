Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Sundowns vs Galaxy
Date:
November 5, 2025
Kick-off:
19h30
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
How to watch Sundowns vs Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's Channel 208
- Backpage
Sundowns team news & squads
The defending champions are set to welcome back Teboho Mokoena for the game, but will have to do without the suspended Miguel Reisinho.
There is no word yet regarding the return of the injured Malibongwe Khoza and Thapelo Morena ahead of the Wednesday fixture.
Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Sales, Matthews, Shalulile
- Backpage
Galaxy team news & squads
The Rockets will have to do without the suspended Mpho Mvelase.
Apart from the defender-come-midfielder, no other player has been confirmed as unavailable for this game.
Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Zulu, Mahlangu, Motaung, Letsoenyo, Mbunjana, Keita, Maduna, Dithejane, Mahlambi, Zindoga
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns have not reached the heights they reached last season, but are still on top of the table.
In the ongoing campaign, the defending champions have six wins, four draws, and a loss. In their last three games across all competitions, Downs have two wins and a draw.
Galaxy are seventh with 16 points thanks to their five wins, a draw, and four losses. They have managed one win in their last three domestic outings, which came against Stellenbosch on Saturday.
In the head-to-head record, Masandawana have secured three wins from the last five PSL meetings against Galaxy, losing once and drawing once.
- Backpage
Useful links