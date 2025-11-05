+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Teboho Mokoena and Mpho Mvelase, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The defending Premier Soccer League champions Masandawana are set for another massive challenge in the South African top tier when they host the Rockets at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. A win for the Brazilians will be needed for them to open up a three-point gap at the top of the table, which will ease the pressure on players and the technical team.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.   

  • Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Sundowns vs Galaxy

    Date:

    		November 5, 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30

    Venue:

    		Loftus Versfeld Stadium
  • How to watch Sundowns vs Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's Channel 208

    Or you can follow live updates here at GOAL.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    The defending champions are set to welcome back Teboho Mokoena for the game, but will have to do without the suspended Miguel Reisinho.   

    There is no word yet regarding the return of the injured Malibongwe Khoza and Thapelo Morena ahead of the Wednesday fixture.

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Sales, Matthews, Shalulile

  • Miguel Timm, Sekhukhune United, Mpho Mvelase, TS Galaxy, August 2025Backpage

    Galaxy team news & squads

    The Rockets will have to do without the suspended Mpho Mvelase.  

    Apart from the defender-come-midfielder, no other player has been confirmed as unavailable for this game. 

    Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Zulu, Mahlangu, Motaung, Letsoenyo, Mbunjana, Keita, Maduna, Dithejane, Mahlambi, Zindoga

  • Peter Shalulile & Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns have not reached the heights they reached last season, but are still on top of the table.

    In the ongoing campaign, the defending champions have six wins, four draws, and a loss. In their last three games across all competitions, Downs have two wins and a draw.  

    Galaxy are seventh with 16 points thanks to their five wins, a draw, and four losses. They have managed one win in their last three domestic outings, which came against Stellenbosch on Saturday. 

    In the head-to-head record, Masandawana have secured three wins from the last five PSL meetings against Galaxy, losing once and drawing once. 


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Useful links

