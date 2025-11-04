Mamelodi Sundowns will face TS Galaxy in a midweek Premier Soccer League encounter on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Galaxy have been quite inconsistent in the league, and Sundowns will look to exploit this inconsistency for their own advantage.

Masandawana dropped points against Pirates in their last game and would be keen to ensure that does not happen again as they hope to collect as many points as possible in order to defend their PSL title at the end of the season.

With both Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners, Cardoso might be tempted to go all attack, as Sundowns search for goals and points.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Miguel Cardoso will line up his players against Galaxy on Wednesday.

