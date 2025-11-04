+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against TS Galaxy - Will Cardoso go all attack with Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners?

After being held back by Orlando Pirates through Cemran Dansin's spectacular strike, Masandawana are back in action, looking for a return to winning ways. The Tshwane giants hope to win and keep the top position as Bucs, Chiefs, and Sekhukhune United pile pressure on them. In pursuit of a win, Downs will be without Miguel Reisinho, who is suspended, but Teboho Mokoena is back.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face TS Galaxy in a midweek Premier Soccer League encounter on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Galaxy have been quite inconsistent in the league, and Sundowns will look to exploit this inconsistency for their own advantage.

Masandawana dropped points against Pirates in their last game and would be keen to ensure that does not happen again as they hope to collect as many points as possible in order to defend their PSL title at the end of the season. 

With both Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners, Cardoso might be tempted to go all attack, as Sundowns search for goals and points.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Miguel Cardoso will line up his players against Galaxy on Wednesday. 

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The captain has his place in the starting line-up almost intact, and he will be looking for a clean sheet after failing to do so against Bucs.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Since he returned to the starting lineup after missing out due to contractual issues, the experienced Bafana Bafana star has relegated his position rivals to the bench.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Since Cardoso is keen for a win, he might not entertain any kind of experimental starting XI, and that means Modiba will keep his position.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Against a star-studded Pirates, Kekana was lined up at the back, and the experienced centre-back should keep his position against Galaxy.

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    Against Pirates, Cupido appeared to be operating more as a fullback, with Bathusi Aubaas drifting back to fill up the spaces at the heart of defence.

    But against Galaxy, Cardoso may not be thinking hard on how to stop them, and Cupido is likely to strictly play his usual centre-back roles.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    He missed the Bucs' game because of suspension, and being available again, he is certainly set to get into the starting line-up.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    His usual midfield partner, Mokoena, is available, and it is easy to predict that Cardoso will go for this partnership again.

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese international has seamlessly become a regular starter, and one can hardly believe he was among the latest signings by the Tshwane giants.

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    With Reisinho unavailable, the Brazilian is set to start, and this will be a perfect chance for him to show his worth in order to be a more regular starter amid stiff competition at the club.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    He has really earned the trust of his coach, who has deployed him more regularly across all competitions.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Peter Shalulile

    He found the back of the net against Pirates, and he is surely set to start once more and get goals that will increase his PSL goal tally.