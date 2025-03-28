Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the clash between Masandawana and Babina Noko in the domestic assignment.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be in action on Friday, hoping to get a win against Sekhukhune United and set a Nedbank Cup semi-final date with Kaizer Chiefs.

It is a massive game for Masandawana who fell short in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout played earlier in the ongoing campaign.

However, Babina Noko will be aiming at causing an upset since they also want to make a statement.

Here, GOAL provides all the details on how to watch the game between the Brazilians and Babina Noko, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.