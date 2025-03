The Brazilians are out to claim this Cup they lost at the last hurdle to Orlando Pirates last season.

Mamelodi Sundowns host Sekhukhune United in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

The Brazilians are yet to win any trophy this season and the Nedbank Cup is a tournament they have a chance to clinch this term after losing last season's final to Orlando Pirates.

They also lost to the Buccaneers in their last Premier Soccer League match and GOAL predicts how coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men on Friday.