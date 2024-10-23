Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's midweek top tier fixture against Thwihli Thwahla.

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to reclaim the Premier Soccer League top spot from rivals Orlando Pirates when they play Royal AM on Wednesday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers went top of the table when they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over struggling SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium.

Thwihli Thwahla are chasing their first win this season, making the fixture even more interesting.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Royal AM, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱