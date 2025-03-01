Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Masandawana looking to continue their dominance over Amakhosi as they clash in the league.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to 18 points when they clash with Kaizer Chiefs in titanic a PSL encounter.

Masandawana enter the clash in high spirits, having been prolific in front of goal, scoring over 20 times in February while suffering only one defeat to TS Galaxy.

On the other hand, Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs are desperate for a turnaround after a crushing 4-1 loss to SuperSport United, as their season has been plagued by inconsistency.

With a ten-day break since their last match, Amakhosi will be the fresher side compared to Sundowns, who have had a congested fixture schedule. This game presents a crucial opportunity for the Glamour Boys to secure a statement result against the defending champions, who have already beaten them twice this season in both league and cup competitions.

Here, GOAL provides all the key details on how to watch the Sundowns vs Chiefs clash, including TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and more.