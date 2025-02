The Brazilians are back from Polokwane and host Amakhosi in what is arguably the weekend's biggest fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium, where they will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

This is a highly anticipated fixture with a lot at stake as Sundowns are keen on consolidating their PSL lead while Chiefs are pushing for a top-three finish.

GOAL predicts how Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso could select his starting lineup.