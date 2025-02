The Soweto giants are in action this weekend hoping to bounce back to winning ways after the SuperSport United loss.

Kaizer Chiefs hope to break Mamelodi Sundowns' jinx this weekend when the two meet in the Premier Soccer League outing.

The Glamour Boys have already lost twice against Masandawana this season across all competitions, meaning they will be aiming at avenging the losses.

Ahead of the Saturday match, GOAL predicts how the Tunisian coach, Nasreddine Nabi could line up his troops against Miguel Cardoso's men.