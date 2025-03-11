Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Premier Soccer League match between the Brazilians and Usuthu.

This is the 22nd match for Sundowns and AmaZulu in the ongoing Premier Soccer League season, and the Brazilians, 16 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, hope to return to winning ways following their last 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows.

On the other hand, Usuthu are hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games following their wins over Magesi and Cape Town City and a 0-0 draw against SuperSport United.

Here, GOAL provides all the details on how to watch the defending league champions vs Usuthu, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.