Masandawana are back in action in the midweek outing against Usuthu who have been doing quite well.

Defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns continue their journey on Wednesday against AmaZulu at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

Masandawana were not in action last weekend after the organisers rescheduled their Nedbank Cup game against Sekhukhune United.

GOAL predicts how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could select his starting line-up with Orlando Pirates clash coming this weekend.