Mamelodi Sundowns transfer guide: Miguel Cardoso needs to squash the beef with Themba Zwane ahead of Fifa Club World Cup, but must release some players & fasten Khuliso Mudau negotiations while shaping Downs for another Caf Champions League fight

GOAL looks at how Miguel Cardoso must deal with underlying issues at Mamelodi Sundowns and prepare Downs for another Caf Champions League fight.

As the new season approaches, Cardoso finds himself facing a pressing challenge: squashing the brewing tension with captain Themba Zwane. Let's face it, 'Mshishi' isn’t just any player — he’s the jewel in the Sundowns crown, arguably their best talent, and there’s simply no way Cardoso can afford to sideline him.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are gearing up for the Fifa Club World Cup in the United States, a prestigious stage where they’ll showcase their talents. But as they jet off, there’s important business to be done in the transfer window if they want to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League. Last season’s heartbreak still stings — losing the final to Egyptian side Pyramids has left a bitter taste.

This time around, Sundowns aren’t just participating; they’re hungry for the trophy. GOAL takes a closer look at how the team must navigate the transfer market to rise stronger and smarter for the battles ahead.