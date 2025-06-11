Club World Cup a opener a tough ask for former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro as he faces Argentina and FC Barcelona legend in Al Ahly versus Inter Miami clash - 'I don't think it is possible to prepare to face Messi'
The former Sea Robbers' tactician admits it is a tough ask to stop the South American attacker owing to his undisputed quality.
- Al Ahly are set for CWC
- They will start against Messi's outfit
- Riveiro opens up on the fixture