'Mudau can go, he & Rhulani Mokwena cost Manqoba Mngqithi his Mamelodi Sundowns job! We can replace Khuliso with Nyiko Mobbie and Sailor can come to Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

The Brazilians faithful are not sure whether their team can afford to do without the services of the Bafana Bafana star or not.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau's current contract will expire at the end of the month.

In a recent interview, the Bafana Bafana defender's agent, Steve Kapeluschnik, confirmed nothing had been agreed despite the player being included in the Masandawana team for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Premier Soccer League champions have an option of extending Mudau's stay by a year, a decision they might take if the right-back opts against staying at the club.

Have a look at what the fans said, as sampled by GOAL.