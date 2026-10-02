Mamelodi Sundowns star Khulumani Ndamane hailed as a tactical diamond - 'His strength is not his speed'

Mamelodi Sundowns’ January acquisition of Khulumani Ndamane represented a seismic shift for both the Betway Premiership heavyweights and his previous club.

The Brazilians successfully landed a defensive gem, but his departure left TS Galaxy grappling with the loss of a cornerstone talent.

Reflecting on the youngster’s rise, ex-coach Adnan Beganovic admitted that Ndamane’s elite technical ability was impossible to ignore from the outset.

“When I saw him for the first time in our training sessions, I immediately said that he had special talent," Beganovic revealed to Soccer Laduma.

"He has something that other players don't have. It is easy to see."

The tactician went on to highlight the unique ball-playing qualities that distinguish the center-back from his contemporaries: “He has a beautiful pass between the lines and can break one or two lines easily.

"He can play that pass naturally. He also has a beautiful long ball and can switch the play like a sniper. He has those skills.”