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Mamelodi Sundowns star Khulumani Ndamane hailed as a tactical diamond - 'His strength is not his speed'
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A unique technical profile
Mamelodi Sundowns’ January acquisition of Khulumani Ndamane represented a seismic shift for both the Betway Premiership heavyweights and his previous club.
The Brazilians successfully landed a defensive gem, but his departure left TS Galaxy grappling with the loss of a cornerstone talent.
Reflecting on the youngster’s rise, ex-coach Adnan Beganovic admitted that Ndamane’s elite technical ability was impossible to ignore from the outset.
“When I saw him for the first time in our training sessions, I immediately said that he had special talent," Beganovic revealed to Soccer Laduma.
"He has something that other players don't have. It is easy to see."
The tactician went on to highlight the unique ball-playing qualities that distinguish the center-back from his contemporaries: “He has a beautiful pass between the lines and can break one or two lines easily.
"He can play that pass naturally. He also has a beautiful long ball and can switch the play like a sniper. He has those skills.”
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Intelligence over raw pace
While the contemporary game is obsessed with physical data and sprinting velocity, the Bosnian coach insists that Ndamane offers something far more profound than raw pace.
“His strength is not his speed. His strength is how he reads the game. He can predict situations before they happen on the field and position himself so that he can react better,” the manager noted.
This superior tactical intelligence has seen the player thrive on the grandest stages, from AFCON to the World Cup, serving as a reminder that elite football is often won in the mind rather than on the track.
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Leadership and the Galaxy void
Beyond his tactical intelligence and technical prowess, Ndamane acted as the vocal heartbeat of his side.
Speaking on the defender's influence, Beganovic noted: “He thinks a lot about the game. He is also a real leader on the field.
"He plays with heart and always wants to win, even in training.”
The coach was quick to highlight how integral the player was to the team's structure before his high-profile transfer.
“His move to Sundowns was beautiful for him. It was a couple of steps forward, although it was a big loss for us at Galaxy," the coach explained.
"He was our diamond. He helped keep the defensive line together. He was a leader at the back; he worked a lot and communicated a lot.”
International recognition and future prospects
The void left by Ndamane’s departure was laid bare by the numbers as the Rockets spiralled into a disastrous run of form.
“When we lost him, we felt it. After that, we had that difficult run where we collected only two points from nine games,” Beganovic explained.
The coach pointed to a lack of depth as the primary reason for their collapse, stating: “For me, the main problem was that we could not find enough good players to replace him properly at that time.
"I think he deserved his national team call-up. He took the opportunity and played well in the qualifiers before going to the World Cup.”
As an international exhibition against Egypt looms, the Sundowns standout appears poised to maintain his impressive momentum on the global stage.
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