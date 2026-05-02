Mamelodi Sundowns star breaks silence on failed Orlando Pirates move: 'I found out that Pirates was interested but..'

Themba Zwane, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', has cemented his status as a Premier Soccer League icon, boasting a trophy cabinet that includes nine league titles.

However, the 36-year-old recently admitted that when he made the jump from amateur side Vardos to the professional ranks, he was kept in the dark regarding interest from one of the country's biggest clubs.

Speaking on PitchSide With Peter Tabu, Zwane recalled the pivotal week after participating in the Philly’s Games when his professional journey began to take shape.

While he was away on national U23 duty, the wheels were turning behind the scenes to secure his future in the Premier Soccer League, though he was only given half of the story by those managing his affairs.







