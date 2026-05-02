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Mamelodi Sundowns star breaks silence on failed Orlando Pirates move: 'I found out that Pirates was interested but..'
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A secret race for Zwane's signature
Themba Zwane, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', has cemented his status as a Premier Soccer League icon, boasting a trophy cabinet that includes nine league titles.
However, the 36-year-old recently admitted that when he made the jump from amateur side Vardos to the professional ranks, he was kept in the dark regarding interest from one of the country's biggest clubs.
Speaking on PitchSide With Peter Tabu, Zwane recalled the pivotal week after participating in the Philly’s Games when his professional journey began to take shape.
While he was away on national U23 duty, the wheels were turning behind the scenes to secure his future in the Premier Soccer League, though he was only given half of the story by those managing his affairs.
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The Sundowns deal and the Pirates mystery
Zwane explained that his former boss at Vardos, Sinky Mnisi, played a crucial role in his move to Chloorkop, but failed to mention that the Buccaneers were also in the hunt.
Zwane stated: “I remember that week after playing Philly’s Games, maybe two weeks later, they called a national U23 camp, I went for the squad, and when I was there, I got a call from my Vardos boss, Sinky Mnisi, he was like, ' Ey, Sundowns are really interested, they are serious.”
The Bafana Bafana international continued: “But he never told me about Pirates, only about Sundowns, so I’m so excited about this.
"I said, ‘For me, any time I can sign any time, okay, so I left the camp to sign for Sundowns – when I got there, it was just in and out.
"I got there, there was a contract, everything was sorted, I just went and signed, and I was so happy, I didn’t even look at what was in the contract because I trusted Bra Sinky, because he was the one who took me there.”
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No regrets for the Masandawana icon
Despite the late revelation that Pirates were keen to secure his services, Zwane insists he has no regrets about how the deal unfolded.
He has gone on to make over 400 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns, contributing 80 goals and 60 assists, becoming one of the most decorated players in South African football history in the process.
Reflecting on the missed opportunity to join the Sea Robbers, the midfielder remains content with his path, saying, “I was just excited. I found out later that Pirates was interested, but I already signed and never looked back.
"I thank God for the decision and being at Sundowns.”
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the legendary midfielder continues to be a central figure for both club and country.
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What comes for Themba Zwane?
Zwane returned to full fitness a few months ago after being sidelined by persistent injuries that had derailed his progress at Sundowns in the 2025/26 season.
As a result of the injuries, the Tembisa-born attacker missed the Bafana Bafana squad that participated in the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.
Following his return to the matchday squad, Zwane is back in the Bafana fray, and he's in line to make the squad that will compete at the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Ahead of that, he will be hoping to add to his incredible trophy haul with another PSL title and the much coveted CAF Champions League trophy.