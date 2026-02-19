Mamelodi Sundowns star Brayan Leon explains how he outsmarted Orlando Pirates defenders 'we knew where they are weak'
Leon reveals winning formula
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan Leon has explained how he outsmarted Orlando Pirates defenders during a 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
The Colombian, a January transfer window signing, found the back of the net twice as Downs cruised to a crucial league victory.
The two goals handed the Brazilians maximum points that reduced the gap between them and the Sea Robbers from six to three.
Indeed, Pirates had been warned of how dangerous Leon could be, and the centre-forward turned out to be a star in the game.
Pirates studied and analysed
"We worked on this during the week. We worked a lot on putting the ball in front because I am attacking very well in my space," Leon told SABC Sport, as per KickOff.
"We see [with other players] that I scored two goals in the last game [because of working hard], and now I am very happy for the team, and thanks to Modiba and Santos for the assists.
"Yes, of course, we studied and analysed them, and we know in their pocket that they are a little bit weak, so I took the opportunity. I received videos of their first game against the team. I think it was important to know how they played," he added.
Leon's impact on big occasions
In a fate-determining CAF Champions League encounter against MC Alger, Leon's two goals helped Downs book a ticket to the quarter-finals.
The Brazilians, who were staring at a possible elimination, needed a win in order to progress, and the Colombian struck twice to kick out Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger.
Against Pirates, the 25-year-old proved to be the difference in a game whose results might determine how the title race would end up.
Cardoso praises his new star
Pressure has been building up on Cardoso given how Sundowns struggled, but recently, Leon's output has ensured the club wins in crucial games. The Colombian has, in a way, helped ease pressure on Cardoso and the team.
The former Esperance coach has hailed how his signings, led by Leon, have adapted quickly.
"The adaptation of Brayan [Leon], Nuno [Santos], and Miguel [Reisinho], the players that arrived for us this season, has been very good because of the group we have and the club we have," Cardoso said.
"There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the players that arrived and the way we play. That’s what we’ve been doing.
"Obviously that scoring goals from [Leon] gives him energy. He scored goals in the first friendly match... Immediately, he scored one goal," he added.
Sundowns will face TS Galaxy for a Nedbank Cup encounter on February 21.