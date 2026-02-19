Mamelodi Sundowns star Brayan Leon explains how he outsmarted Orlando Pirates defenders 'we knew where they are weak'

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan Leon has explained how he outsmarted Orlando Pirates defenders during a 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The Colombian, a January transfer window signing, found the back of the net twice as Downs cruised to a crucial league victory.

The two goals handed the Brazilians maximum points that reduced the gap between them and the Sea Robbers from six to three.

Indeed, Pirates had been warned of how dangerous Leon could be, and the centre-forward turned out to be a star in the game.