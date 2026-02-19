Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso praises Brayan Leon impact and focuses in on PSL title charge after 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates
Title race is on
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has insisted his side now control their own Premier Soccer League destiny after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
The win catapulted the Brazilians to within three points of the top of the league, Buccaneers, but with a game in hand.
After the match, Cardoso praised the quality of his squad and urged focus amid the title run-in.
We deserved to win this game
"I think we deserved to win this game by what we gave in the match," Cardoso told SuperSport post-match.
"It’s normal, Pirates finish the game at home with their supporters. We just focus on the championship, nothing more. Already, match in the Nedbank Cup, let’s move on."
Asked if his side had now blown the title race wide open, the Portuguese coach was cautiously optimistic.
"I’m sure everybody is closer now... Our mentality was to always try match-by-match, believing on us, we don’t need to rely on anyone," he continued.
"Okay, now we’re a little bit better. The team is the same that started the season, transformed obviously due to work, we need to believe in our supporters to stand by our side," Cardoso added.
Praise for Brayan Leon and new signings
Cardoso went on to praise Brayan Leon's rapid adaption to the PSL after his two goals effectively won the match for Sundowns, bringing the Colombian hitman's goal tally to six goals in seven games, including back-to-back braces: one in the CAF Champions League against MC Alger, then another dismantling Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.
"The adaptation of Brayan [Leon], Nuno [Santos], Miguel [Reisinho] the players that arrived for us this season, have been very good because of the group we have, the club we have," Cardoso said as reported by iDiski Times.
"There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the players that arrived and the way we play. That’s what we’ve been doing.
"Obviously that scoring goals from [Leon] gives him energy. He scored goals in the first friendly match... Immediately he scored one goal."
However, the coach is confident that the rest of his attacking squad can do a goal-scoring job if called upon.
"If it’s not Brayan, it will be Peter [Shalulile], if it’s not Peter, it will be Iqraam [Rayners]. If it’s not Iqraam, it will be Lebo [Mothiba]," Cardoso concluded.
Packed Sundowns schedule
With a precious victory over their title rivals in the bag, Sundowns now need to look ahead to their packed match schedule.
They start with a Round of 16 Nedbank Cup tie on Saturday against TS Galaxy on February 21, before turning their attention back to the title race, where tough fixtures lie ahead.
They face high-flying AmaZulu away on February 24, followed by the visit of a strong Sekhukhune side on March 1, and the Golden Arrows come to Pretoria on March 4.
Their next PSL fixture, against rock-bottom Orbit College, will likely be postponed as they are due to meet Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals that week.