Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso praises Brayan Leon impact and focuses in on PSL title charge after 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates

Cardoso went on to praise Brayan Leon's rapid adaption to the PSL after his two goals effectively won the match for Sundowns, bringing the Colombian hitman's goal tally to six goals in seven games, including back-to-back braces: one in the CAF Champions League against MC Alger, then another dismantling Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

"The adaptation of Brayan [Leon], Nuno [Santos], Miguel [Reisinho] the players that arrived for us this season, have been very good because of the group we have, the club we have," Cardoso said as reported by iDiski Times.

"There needs to be a fusion between the characteristics of the players that arrived and the way we play. That’s what we’ve been doing.

"Obviously that scoring goals from [Leon] gives him energy. He scored goals in the first friendly match... Immediately he scored one goal."

However, the coach is confident that the rest of his attacking squad can do a goal-scoring job if called upon.

"If it’s not Brayan, it will be Peter [Shalulile], if it’s not Peter, it will be Iqraam [Rayners]. If it’s not Iqraam, it will be Lebo [Mothiba]," Cardoso concluded.