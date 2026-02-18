Dangerous guy! Orlando Pirates warned about Mamelodi Sundowns star but Bucs can win if Nkosinathi Sibisi closes him down

According to Lekoelea, Pirates can be assured of a win if they manage to stop the new Downs player, and this can be achieved if Nkosinathi Sibisi marks the Colombian effectively.

“Pirates are performing very well, but they must watch those Sundowns players closely, especially the Colombian guy. If they mark him well, then the Pirates will win that game," Lekoelea told KickOff.

“He is a very dangerous guy. I watched him in his first game for Sundowns; he scored on debut.

“He is a natural goalscorer. If [Nkosinathi] Sibisi can close that guy, then Pirates will win. Sibisi must not allow him a space to breathe," Chippa, as the retired star is known, said.