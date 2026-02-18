Dangerous guy! Orlando Pirates warned about Mamelodi Sundowns star but Bucs can win if Nkosinathi Sibisi closes him down
- Backpage
Pirates set for Sundowns test
The Orlando Pirates game against Mamelodi Sundowns is a high-stakes Premier Soccer League clash at the FNB Stadium.
The two rivals are the leading contenders for the title, and this explains why it is a game that no team would like to lose.
Steve Lekoelea, a former Bucs star who was the fans' favourite during his playing days, has warned the Soweto giants of Sundowns' Brayan Leon.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Mark Leon and win the game
According to Lekoelea, Pirates can be assured of a win if they manage to stop the new Downs player, and this can be achieved if Nkosinathi Sibisi marks the Colombian effectively.
“Pirates are performing very well, but they must watch those Sundowns players closely, especially the Colombian guy. If they mark him well, then the Pirates will win that game," Lekoelea told KickOff.
“He is a very dangerous guy. I watched him in his first game for Sundowns; he scored on debut.
“He is a natural goalscorer. If [Nkosinathi] Sibisi can close that guy, then Pirates will win. Sibisi must not allow him a space to breathe," Chippa, as the retired star is known, said.
- Backpage
How important is Leon?
Since he joined the Pretoria heavyweights during the mid-season transfer window, there were expectations on him.
The 25-year-old has so far impressed, scoring four goals in his six appearances in all competitions.
He played a crucial role in the CAF Champions League as his brace was enough to down Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger on Saturday.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Leon's dream
When he was confirmed as a new player for the PSL heavyweights, Leon was categorical about why he chose the Brazilians and made public his dream to win titles with them.
His impact has been felt, and more is expected from him, especially in big games like the one against Pirates on Wednesday.
“I chose Sundowns because of the new challenges. I think this is the best team, the most successful club. I think it’s always great to have these new challenges and to be a champion here," said León.
“Well, I really hope to return the favour. I already mentioned that Sundowns is the most successful team. I think that’s what I’m here for, to win titles and to make it even bigger than it already is. I’m proud to have joined the team,” he added.