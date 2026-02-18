Goal.com
Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Dangerous guy! Orlando Pirates warned about Mamelodi Sundowns star but Bucs can win if Nkosinathi Sibisi closes him down

When Masandawana and Bucs meet, individual brilliance combined with general team output will matter most. The Sea Robbers will be keen to win and extend the gap, and Downs will try not to let that happen because if it does, they would have ceded more ground in the title race. Now, the Soweto giants have been given a hint on how to beat their midweek visitors.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Pirates set for Sundowns test

    The Orlando Pirates game against Mamelodi Sundowns is a high-stakes Premier Soccer League clash at the FNB Stadium.

    The two rivals are the leading contenders for the title, and this explains why it is a game that no team would like to lose.

    Steve Lekoelea, a former Bucs star who was the fans' favourite during his playing days, has warned the Soweto giants of Sundowns' Brayan Leon.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Mark Leon and win the game

    According to Lekoelea, Pirates can be assured of a win if they manage to stop the new Downs player, and this can be achieved if Nkosinathi Sibisi marks the Colombian effectively.

    “Pirates are performing very well, but they must watch those Sundowns players closely, especially the Colombian guy. If they mark him well, then the Pirates will win that game," Lekoelea told KickOff.

    “He is a very dangerous guy. I watched him in his first game for Sundowns; he scored on debut.

    “He is a natural goalscorer. If [Nkosinathi] Sibisi can close that guy, then Pirates will win. Sibisi must not allow him a space to breathe," Chippa, as the retired star is known, said.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    How important is Leon?

    Since he joined the Pretoria heavyweights during the mid-season transfer window, there were expectations on him. 

    The 25-year-old has so far impressed, scoring four goals in his six appearances in all competitions.

    He played a crucial role in the CAF Champions League as his brace was enough to down Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger on Saturday.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Leon's dream

    When he was confirmed as a new player for the PSL heavyweights, Leon was categorical about why he chose the Brazilians and made public his dream to win titles with them.

    His impact has been felt, and more is expected from him, especially in big games like the one against Pirates on Wednesday.

    “I chose Sundowns because of the new challenges. I think this is the best team, the most successful club. I think it’s always great to have these new challenges and to be a champion here," said León.

    “Well, I really hope to return the favour. I already mentioned that Sundowns is the most successful team. I think that’s what I’m here for, to win titles and to make it even bigger than it already is. I’m proud to have joined the team,” he added.

