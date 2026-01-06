Mamelodi Sundowns set to lose Teboho Mokoena to big-spending CAF Champions League rivals? - Agent opens up on Bafana Bafana international being tipped to replace Malian star

According to reports, Mokoena is wanted by the Egyptian heavyweights in order to replace Malian international Aliou Dieng. Dieng's contract is reportedly nearing expiration, and Al Ahly are ready to entice the Sundowns star to be the replacement.

A move to Al Ahly, some argue, represents a bigger chance for him, by probability, to win the Champions League title. The Red Devils have posted more successful Champions League stories than Sundowns.

The Pretoria giants have expressed heartbreak since their last continental glory, and Mokoena was part of the squad that missed the title by a whisker last season.

After beating Al Ahly in the semi-final, Masandawana were stunned in the final by Egypt's Pyramids FC. Given how ambitious Al Ahly have always been, should Dieng finally leave, they will scour the market for an equally talented replacement.

The Malian signed for Al Ahly in 2019 from Algerian heavyweights MC Alger and has been part of the club's success since then, even though he spent a loan spell at Saudi side AlKholood last season.

He returned in July and has been linked with a move to Al-Hazem, a side that Bafana forward Elias Mokwana serves on loan from Tunisian heavyweights Esperance.

Since he joined the Cairo heavyweights, Dieng has won three Egyptian Premier League titles, three Egyptian Cups, and four Egyptian Super Cups.

Four Champions League titles and two CAF Super Cups also form part of his trophy cabinet.