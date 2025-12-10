Prioritising money over career? Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams agent as 'she thinks she knows football' after pushing Mbekezeli Mbokazi to MLS before AFCON & World Cup

After making his senior team debut for Orlando Pirates as recently as March 2025, Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s ascent at the club was nothing short of meteoric. Along the way, the hard-tackling defender won over the hearts of The Ghost supporters, who quickly recognised the promise and potential of one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.

His dedication, coupled with natural leadership qualities, did not go unnoticed by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who entrusted him with the responsibility of sharing the captain’s armband, a rare honour for such a young player at the Buccaneers.

Yet, barely months into the 2025/26 season, and with many fans feeling short-changed by the prospect of seeing less of his electric performances, Mbokazi is taking his talents overseas, joining Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

The move has sparked debate, with opinions divided on whether this is the right step for the promising defender. Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has weighed in candidly, sharing his unfiltered views on the timing and implications of Mbokazi’s North American adventure.