Prioritising money over career? Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams agent as 'she thinks she knows football' after pushing Mbekezeli Mbokazi to MLS before AFCON & World Cup
- Backpage
From Buccaneers’ rising star to MLS bound
After making his senior team debut for Orlando Pirates as recently as March 2025, Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s ascent at the club was nothing short of meteoric. Along the way, the hard-tackling defender won over the hearts of The Ghost supporters, who quickly recognised the promise and potential of one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.
His dedication, coupled with natural leadership qualities, did not go unnoticed by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who entrusted him with the responsibility of sharing the captain’s armband, a rare honour for such a young player at the Buccaneers.
Yet, barely months into the 2025/26 season, and with many fans feeling short-changed by the prospect of seeing less of his electric performances, Mbokazi is taking his talents overseas, joining Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.
The move has sparked debate, with opinions divided on whether this is the right step for the promising defender. Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has weighed in candidly, sharing his unfiltered views on the timing and implications of Mbokazi’s North American adventure.
- Backpage
Broos questions agent’s motive behind Mbokazi’s move
“I think, no [it’s not a good move]. What is he going to do in Chicago?” Broos stated after slating the defender for arriving late in camp.
“It’s not even a cup team in America. If my info is right, they told me he’s playing MLS2, at the second team of Chicago – if it’s true, I don’t know, I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse.
“But I know what happened, a woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking ‘how much can I get’. If she is a little bit clever, she knows there is AFCON and next year it’s World Cup, that there will be other teams, better for his career, to go to and not to Chicago.
“What is he going to do there alone there in a big city like that? So no, I don’t think it’s a good choice,” he concluded.
- Chicago Fire
Could this move affect Mbokazi’s Bafana future?
Broos has never shied away from voicing his concerns about the challenges faced by national team players based in the United States. In the past, the Belgian mentor has highlighted the significant travel demands placed on MLS-based players for national team duty.
His worries are not unfounded. Players such as Cassius Mailula, who eventually secured a loan move to Kortrijk, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane slipped out of the Bafana Bafana setup, raising alarm bells about the long-term impact on their international careers.
Naturally, this has sparked questions about whether Mbokazi could face a similar fate. At just 20, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon and a long international journey ahead of him, the defender’s shift to MLS has prompted debate. Will the move enhance his development, or could it complicate his pathway in the national team setup at a critical stage of his career?
- Backpage
Priority on AFCON
While debates and discussions around Mbokazi’s move continue to dominate headlines, the young defender will now be focused on shutting out the noise and getting back to work. Over the next few days, his priority will be proving himself on the training ground as he pushes for a place in the national team’s final warm-up fixture against Ghana.
The clash, scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, serves as South Africa’s last opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before jetting off to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations. Once there, Bafana Bafana will open their Group B campaign against Angola on Monday, December 22, before facing two stern tests in the form of African giants Egypt and regional rivals Zimbabwe.