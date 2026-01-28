Mamelodi Sundowns not yet done! Africa Cup of Nations winner and World Cup star set for deadline move to Masandawana
Who have Sundowns signed in the January transfer window?
Mamelodi Sundowns are leading the race for the Premier Soccer League title despite their triumph in the last eight seasons in a row.
Masandawana, who struggled to make an impact in the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, are hoping to push and at least win the Nedbank Cup as well.
However, the priority, reportedly, is on the PSL crown and the CAF Champions League, where they look likely to advance from Group C.
Coach Miguel Cardoso has been given three quality players: Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, defender Khulumani Ndamane was signed from TS Galaxy, and Colombian Brayan Leon, who was playing for Independiente Medellin.
While the last two have already featured for Masandawana, Saleng is still nursing an injury.
Sundowns set to add another top player!
However, it seems Masandawana are not done, at least not now. Ahead of the Thursday transfer deadline, the league leaders are working hard to bring on board the South Africa U20 international Jody Ah Shene, who helped Amajita win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (U20 AFCON) as well as reach the Round of 16 in the 2025 U20 FIFA World Cup played in Chile.
"Ah Shene’s long-anticipated move to Mamelodi Sundowns is back on track, with the transfer expected to be finalised before the close of the PSL registration window on Thursday night," SABC Sport reported.
"Sundowns had identified the SA Under-20 international as a long-term prospect, with plans to immediately loan him out to the University of Pretoria in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
"The deal between the Brazilians and Cape Town City had initially been agreed as far back as September last year, with a club-to-club fee settled and personal terms discussed, pending a routine medical," they added.
"However, it was ultimately decided by all parties that the transfer be delayed at that stage of the season to allow Ah Shene the best possible chance of securing regular game time and pushing for selection in the SA U20 squad for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.
"With those considerations in mind, Ah Shene remained with the Citizens and the deal was temporarily shelved. The deal has been revived, with Ah Shene having travelled from Cape Town earlier on Wednesday to complete medical assessments and finalise paperwork.
"The attacker is expected to be confirmed as a Sundowns player with a loan to AmaTuks also imminent, given the terms were long agreed and the revived deal is believed to now be a formality," the national broadcaster concluded.
Star refuses to extend his deal with Sundowns
Meanwhile, South Africa U20 attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku has reportedly refused to extend his stay with the Brazilians, hoping he will seal a move abroad.
"Mamelodi Sundowns winger Letlhaku is considering running down his contract having rejected an improved long-term deal in favour of a potential move to Europe," SABC Sport reported.
"Sundowns are understood to have tabled a lucrative offer that would have tied the 19-year-old to the club for a further five seasons.
However, Letlhaku has so far declined to sign, with indications suggesting he is prepared to see out the remaining 18 months on his current contract, which would allow him to leave as a free agent," they continued.
"The Brazilians had previously blocked what was reportedly a R30-million move to an unnamed Portuguese club in August last year, according to Letlhaku’s agency, Centre Circle.
"At the time, Sundowns made it clear they had no intention of selling one of their brightest prospects, rejecting two formal bids for a player who joined the club from the School of Excellence in 2023.
"It is understood that Sundowns subsequently reopened talks with the player and his representatives, but Letlhaku rejected the proposal, preferring to be sold rather than commit his long-term future to the club," they concluded.
Cardoso's next test
Following their hard-fought 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Friday night in the Premier Soccer League fixture at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Masandawana are now focused on their Friday outing.
They will be away in the CAF Champions League Group C fixture against Al-Hilal Omdurman at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda.