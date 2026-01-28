Mamelodi Sundowns not yet done! Africa Cup of Nations winner and World Cup star set for deadline move to Masandawana

However, it seems Masandawana are not done, at least not now. Ahead of the Thursday transfer deadline, the league leaders are working hard to bring on board the South Africa U20 international Jody Ah Shene, who helped Amajita win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (U20 AFCON) as well as reach the Round of 16 in the 2025 U20 FIFA World Cup played in Chile.

"Ah Shene’s long-anticipated move to Mamelodi Sundowns is back on track, with the transfer expected to be finalised before the close of the PSL registration window on Thursday night," SABC Sport reported.

"Sundowns had identified the SA Under-20 international as a long-term prospect, with plans to immediately loan him out to the University of Pretoria in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

"The deal between the Brazilians and Cape Town City had initially been agreed as far back as September last year, with a club-to-club fee settled and personal terms discussed, pending a routine medical," they added.

"However, it was ultimately decided by all parties that the transfer be delayed at that stage of the season to allow Ah Shene the best possible chance of securing regular game time and pushing for selection in the SA U20 squad for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

"With those considerations in mind, Ah Shene remained with the Citizens and the deal was temporarily shelved. The deal has been revived, with Ah Shene having travelled from Cape Town earlier on Wednesday to complete medical assessments and finalise paperwork.

"The attacker is expected to be confirmed as a Sundowns player with a loan to AmaTuks also imminent, given the terms were long agreed and the revived deal is believed to now be a formality," the national broadcaster concluded.