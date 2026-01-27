Former Kaizer Chiefs target refuses to extend contract at Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of move away from Miguel Cardoso's side
- Getty Images
Sundowns determined to keep Letlhaku
The South Africa U20 attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku has been on the radar of some clubs both domestically and abroad.
As a matter of fact, Kaizer Chiefs had shown interest in the youngster some time back, but he ended up staying with the Brazilians, who rate him highly.
This season, the 19-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Brazilians, scoring a goal and providing two assists.
Eight of those games have been in the Premier Soccer League, with two coming in the CAF Champions League and one in the MTN8.
- Backpagepix
Letlhaku refuses to extend his deal with Masandawana
Masandawana were keen on having the teenager with them for a long time, of course, with improved terms, but it seems the versatile attacker is determined to go abroad.
"Mamelodi Sundowns winger Kutlwano Letlhaku is considering running down his contract having rejected an improved long-term deal in favour of a potential move to Europe," SABC Sport reported.
"Sundowns are understood to have tabled a lucrative offer that would have tied the 19-year-old to the club for a further five seasons.
However, Letlhaku has so far declined to sign, with indications suggesting he is prepared to see out the remaining 18 months on his current contract, which would allow him to leave as a free agent," they continued.
"The Brazilians had previously blocked what was reportedly a R30-million move to an unnamed Portuguese club in August last year, according to Letlhaku’s agency, Centre Circle.
"At the time, Sundowns made it clear they had no intention of selling one of their brightest prospects, rejecting two formal bids for a player who joined the club from the School of Excellence in 2023.
"It is understood that Sundowns subsequently reopened talks with the player and his representatives, but Letlhaku rejected the proposal, preferring to be sold rather than commit his long-term future to the club," the state broadcaster added.
- Backpagepix
How youngster missed chance to play in Portugal
Reports have it that a club from Portugal came with R30 million for the youngster, plus add-ons, but Masandawana refused to let him leave. His agent, Matthew Moore, explained why the attacker should get a chance elsewhere.
“Sundowns is a great club if you are a player who wants to play in the PSL at a club with a professional environment and win things and earn a good salary and stand a chance to compete at the highest levels in CAF competition," Moore told iDiski Times.
"No doubt about it, and that is a fantastic legacy that the Motsepe family has built with Sundowns.
“But equally, if you are a young player with aspirations to play in Europe, your dreams die at Sundowns. It certainly looks like that is the way it’s going for Letlhaku, and it will be a tragedy for the player – and a missed opportunity for Sundowns – if that happens," he concluded.
Kekana happy to see Letlhaku progress
Masandawana legend Hlompho Kekana feels the teenager should be in a team that guarantees him enough playing time, which will see him realise his potential.
“I love the boy, and whatever they decide, it needs to benefit everyone,” he told SABC Sport.
“I’d love to see him play regularly and keep growing. He scores goals and gets assists, but I don’t know if he’s ready to go overseas when he’s not playing regularly. It would be sad to see him go and then come back," he concluded.