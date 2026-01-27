Former Kaizer Chiefs target refuses to extend contract at Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of move away from Miguel Cardoso's side

Masandawana were keen on having the teenager with them for a long time, of course, with improved terms, but it seems the versatile attacker is determined to go abroad.

"Mamelodi Sundowns winger Kutlwano Letlhaku is considering running down his contract having rejected an improved long-term deal in favour of a potential move to Europe," SABC Sport reported.

"Sundowns are understood to have tabled a lucrative offer that would have tied the 19-year-old to the club for a further five seasons.

However, Letlhaku has so far declined to sign, with indications suggesting he is prepared to see out the remaining 18 months on his current contract, which would allow him to leave as a free agent," they continued.

"The Brazilians had previously blocked what was reportedly a R30-million move to an unnamed Portuguese club in August last year, according to Letlhaku’s agency, Centre Circle.

"At the time, Sundowns made it clear they had no intention of selling one of their brightest prospects, rejecting two formal bids for a player who joined the club from the School of Excellence in 2023.

"It is understood that Sundowns subsequently reopened talks with the player and his representatives, but Letlhaku rejected the proposal, preferring to be sold rather than commit his long-term future to the club," the state broadcaster added.