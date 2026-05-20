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Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix
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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena on exploiting AS FAR's weaknesses in CAF Champions League final - 'We know that their centre backs are slow'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Mokoena
B. Leon
A. Modiba

The Brazilians midfielder has revealed how they meticulously planned to target a specific mobility issue in the Moroccan side's backline that allowed the hosts to dominate the proceedings at Loftus Versfeld and will hopefully carry that same tactical advantage into the second leg.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Tactical blueprint to expose slow defenders

    Following the narrow 1-0 victory over AS FAR, Teboho Mokoena has shed light on the tactical preparation that went into the first leg.

    According to the Bafana Bafana star, Miguel Cardoso’s side identified a lack of pace in the heart of the visitors' defence as the key area to target during their build-up play.

    Speaking to the club’s media department, Mokoena said: "I’m happy with the way we played as a team, we created so many opportunities, and I think we showed up.

    "They did everything we expected them to do and I think we managed to occupy the spaces, and that's where the chance to run came, because we knew that their centre backs are slow.

    "The chances we got from Brayan [Leon] are from the passes through the middle."

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  • Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage

    Redemption for previous final heartbreak

    The victory was particularly sweet for Sundowns, who suffered a painful defeat in last season’s continental showpiece against Pyramids FC.

    Aubrey Modiba’s clinical strike ensures the Tshwane giants head to Rabat with a slender advantage, and Mokoena believes the team has finally found their scoring touch on the big stage.

    Reflecting on the breakthrough, the midfielder added: "It's an important goal for us.

    "And I think we spoke about it before the game, we're like it’s about time that we score in the final and that the opponents must feel us and he [Aubrey Modiba] delivered.

    "So it's a very important goal for us."

  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns TV

    God gave us another chance

    Despite the advantage, Mokoena is under no illusions regarding the task ahead in Morocco.

    While the memory of last year’s failure remains fresh in the minds of the squad, the 29-year-old feels that fate has provided the club with a rare second chance to claim the most prestigious trophy in African club football.

    Discussing the mental challenge of the final, he admitted: "No, of course, the pressure is there.

    "We know what happened last year.

    "So I think God gave us another chance this year to fix our mistakes. And I think we are taking that opportunity."


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  • WATCH: Teboho Mokoena Reflects on a Big Win & First-Leg Advantage 🔥



CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC