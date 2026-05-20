Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena on exploiting AS FAR's weaknesses in CAF Champions League final - 'We know that their centre backs are slow'

Following the narrow 1-0 victory over AS FAR, Teboho Mokoena has shed light on the tactical preparation that went into the first leg.

According to the Bafana Bafana star, Miguel Cardoso’s side identified a lack of pace in the heart of the visitors' defence as the key area to target during their build-up play.

Speaking to the club’s media department, Mokoena said: "I’m happy with the way we played as a team, we created so many opportunities, and I think we showed up.

"They did everything we expected them to do and I think we managed to occupy the spaces, and that's where the chance to run came, because we knew that their centre backs are slow.

"The chances we got from Brayan [Leon] are from the passes through the middle."