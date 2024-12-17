Bafana Bafana, Ronwen WilliamsBackpagepix
'Mamelodi Sundowns fans, please let's congratulate Ronwen Williams without disrespecting Itumeleng Khune and Brian Baloyi! Thanks to Rhulani Mokwena for transforming Ronza into a ball-playing machine' - Fans

The Bafana Bafana captain accomplished exceptional feats at the 2024 Caf Awards, and SA football fans expressed a variety of responses regarding it.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams brought pride to South Africans at the 2024 Caf Awards on Monday evening in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The 32-year-old netminder received two esteemed individual awards on the evening, specifically Caf Men’s Interclub Player of the Year and Caf Goalkeeper of the Year.

Furthermore, the former SuperSport United player was nominated for the Yachine Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards, where he finished in ninth place globally.

Consequently, football lovers lauded Williams for his remarkable accomplishments, and GOAL presents some of the messages fans shared on various social media platforms.

