Ronwen Williams makes South African football history at 2024 Caf Awards as Bafana Bafana captain beats Manchester United & Premier League star to top accolade and emulates Mamelodi Sundowns teammate
The former SuperSport United skipper walked away with two accolades having had an amazing year at both club and international level.
- Williams shines at Caf awards
- Sundowns and Afcon focus ahead
- Aiming for Caf Champions League