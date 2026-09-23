Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso issues Arthur Sales injury update as Brazilian star makes tentative return

Speaking to the media about the specific instructions given to the attacker, Cardoso highlighted the tactical necessity of potentially withdrawing a substitute if the game had progressed into a deeper stage.

Despite the warning that he might be substituted twice in one match, Sales reportedly showed the kind of selfless attitude that Cardoso believes will define the Masandawana season.

The coach shared the player's enthusiastic response to the challenge, noting: “I confess to you I spoke to Arthur and I told him, if I need to put you in the game in the second half and we go for extra-time, don’t be surprised if I take you out again,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.

“Arthur is able to play but not physically in condition to handle 50 minutes at the highest level.

“So I had that talk with him, and he said, ‘Coach, play me for five minutes.

"I will be on your service for whatever you need. This is the spirit that will lead us and take us ahead.”











