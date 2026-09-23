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Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso issues Arthur Sales injury update as Brazilian star makes tentative return
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Sales returns but fitness concerns remain
The 24-year-old forward has been a revelation since his high-profile €3.2-million move from Belgian outfit SK Lommel, racking up 33 goal contributions in his first two terms at Chloorkop.
However, his start to the 2026/27 campaign was halted by a shoulder problem, leaving Cardoso to navigate a crowded fixture list without one of his most potent attacking weapons.
Cardoso revealed that he held a very transparent discussion with the Brazilian before throwing him into the fray against the Saudi Arabian giants.
The Sundowns boss admitted that the player’s physical condition is currently a limiting factor, even if his technical quality remains undisputed.
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Honest conversation behind the scenes
Speaking to the media about the specific instructions given to the attacker, Cardoso highlighted the tactical necessity of potentially withdrawing a substitute if the game had progressed into a deeper stage.
Despite the warning that he might be substituted twice in one match, Sales reportedly showed the kind of selfless attitude that Cardoso believes will define the Masandawana season.
The coach shared the player's enthusiastic response to the challenge, noting: “I confess to you I spoke to Arthur and I told him, if I need to put you in the game in the second half and we go for extra-time, don’t be surprised if I take you out again,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.
“Arthur is able to play but not physically in condition to handle 50 minutes at the highest level.
“So I had that talk with him, and he said, ‘Coach, play me for five minutes.
"I will be on your service for whatever you need. This is the spirit that will lead us and take us ahead.”
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International break comes at perfect time
The timing of the FIFA international break could not be more fortuitous for the Brazilians, as it allows Cardoso a window to work closely with his returning stars.
Beyond Sales, the club is also managing the return of Nuno Santos, while new arrivals such as Wandile Dube, Thabo Cele, and Deano van Rooyen are still finding their feet in the Sundowns system.
For Sales, the objective over the coming fortnight is clear: he must bridge the gap between being "available" and being "match-fit."
The demands on the Sundowns squad are only going to increase, with the technical team needing every available body at peak performance to navigate a schedule that includes the MTN8 final and crucial CAF Champions League qualifiers.
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A grueling schedule on the horizon
Sundowns are bracing themselves for a relentless run of fixtures following the break, with the club active in the CAF Super Cup and the prestigious FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
These global and continental commitments are layered on top of their pursuit of domestic dominance, making squad depth and player health the top priorities for the coaching staff.
The road to the AFCON break will be a test of endurance for the entire roster, and Cardoso will be desperate to have Sales available for more than just cameo appearances.
With domestic club action intensifying and the pressure of knockout football looming, the management of the Brazilian star's shoulder recovery and general fitness will be one of the most watched storylines at the club.
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