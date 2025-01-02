Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates coaches face pressure to deliver Caf Champions League, but Miguel Cardoso under the spotlight more than Jose Riveiro

The Masandawana mentor's only job is to deliver the Caf Champions League, while the Buccaneers fans are also desperate.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso may not have had his mandate laid out in the public eye, but the club’s sporting director, Flemming Berg, made one thing clear: every coach at Sundowns knows their mission is to win every available trophy. The weight of this expectation falls squarely on Cardoso’s shoulders as he prepares to lead his team into a crucial group stage clash against Raja Casablanca this Saturday, with the pressure to deliver undeniable success hanging over him.

On the other hand, Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro is no stranger to the weight of expectation either, but his position appears slightly less tense. Since his arrival in 2022, Riveiro has already brought silverware to the club, providing a sense of relief and accomplishment. Yet, with Pirates set to face Stade d'Abidjan at Orlando Stadium on the same day, the ambition for greater glory remains. Join GOAL as we delve deeper into these eagerly awaited fixtures and the challenges that await both managers.

Click here to join GOAL's WhatsApp channel!