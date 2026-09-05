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Malick Fofana reveals Sunderland ambitions after Mikel Arteta blocks Arsenal transfer
Mikel Arteta blocked the Arsenal move
Sunderland secured one of the most intriguing deals of the summer transfer window by landing 21-year-old winger Fofana from Olympique Lyon. The deal, worth approximately £30 million, saw the Black Cats beat out significant competition to land the highly-rated Belgium international. Intriguingly, Fofana’s career path could have looked very different had Arteta given the green light for a move to North London. Arsenal were offered the chance to sign the Belgian last week as they scoured the market for attacking reinforcements following the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.
The Gunners had identified Julian Alvarez as their primary target, but once it became clear that the Argentine was staying at Atletico Madrid, attention briefly turned to Fofana. However, reports suggest that Arteta was concerned about Fofana's ability to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League in the immediate term. The Arsenal hierarchy was also hesitant because they would have preferred a loan deal with an option to buy, whereas Lyon were strictly looking for a permanent sale to balance their own books.
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Fofana’s excitement for the Wearside project
Despite the collapsed interest from the Emirates, Fofana has arrived at Sunderland with a positive mindset and a clear vision for his future in the North East. Speaking to the club's official media after signing a long-term contract, he spoke about the warm welcome he received and the persistence of the Sunderland recruitment team.
"I’m very happy and excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started," the winger said. "I spoke with a lot of people before coming here and they gave me the feeling they really wanted me. It’s been a busy 48 hours, but I can’t wait to get going. I’ve already played in the Europa League and I hope I can bring that experience here."
The tug-of-war for Fofana
While manager Regis Le Bris was desperate to add the forward's explosive pace to his ranks, It is not easy for Sunderland to land Fofana. The player was also the subject of a late transfer tug-of-war with Crystal Palace on deadline day. But Fofana’s arrival marks a significant statement of intent for Sunderland, who have been active in reshaping their squad for top-flight.
The Belgian is keen to establish himself as a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light, promising a style of play that prioritises flair and entertainment. "I am a creative person and player and I hope people watch me with joy. The Premier League is a new experience for me, so I hope it’s a great season. I know with this squad we can do something special," he added.
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Sunderland’s ambitious summer business
Fofana becomes the fifth signing of a transformative summer window for Sunderland, joining the likes of Kevin Danso and the young starlet Angulo. The club’s recruitment strategy has focused on combining proven European experience with high-ceiling young talent, a strategy exemplified by Fofana’s arrival from Ligue 1. Le Bris has been vocal about the quality of the new additions, even as the squad deals with early-season injury setbacks to players like Diarra. With the summer window now shut, the focus shifts entirely to on-field performances, starting with a testing trip to Brentford.
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