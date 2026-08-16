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Kasimpasa-vs-Trabzonspor-1st-week-Trendyol-Super-League-2026-27AFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

"Making the match more beautiful": Turkish newspapers analyse Salah's start with Trabzon

Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor
Kasimpasa
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Hungary
Egypt

"...he dazzled everyone in his first match"

Turkish coverage of Mohamed Salah's first appearance with Trabzonspor ranged between praising his immediate impact after coming on and stressing that his involvement was not enough to hand the team victory against Kasimpasa.

Salah began on the substitutes' bench. Coach Fatih Tekke sent him on in the 58th minute in place of Metehan Mimaroglu, handing the Egypt captain his first official appearance in a Trabzonspor shirt.

The match finished 1-1. Trabzonspor took the lead through Noah Savio before Kasimpasa levelled from the penalty spot.

  • Turkish newspapers praise Salah's impact

    The newspaper Sabah called Salah's debut striking, confirming that the Egyptian star drew attention from the moment he came on in the second half, even though Trabzonspor could not hold on to their lead.

    Its match report read: "Mohamed Salah is causing a stir at Trabzonspor! He dazzled everyone in his first match. On the opening week of the Turkish Süper Lig, Trabzonspor played away against Kasımpaşa and Salah's performance was impressive."

    The paper added: "Mohamed Salah received great attention from the fans before the match. While the match result was still level, Trabzonspor fans chanted in support of Mohamed Salah."

    Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

    Over at Star, the verdict was that Salah's introduction restored momentum to the Trabzonspor attack. His impact simply was not enough to settle the match in his team's favour.

    Fanatik reckoned Salah showed his worth in more than one moment. He met a Mustafa Eskihellaç cross at the far post but shot wide, then carved out another chance down the right with a cross that Paul Onuachu could not bring under control.

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  • Tactical analysis: Salah made the match more beautiful

    In his analysis of the match, the writer at Hürriyet newspaper, Mehmet Ayan, felt that Salah's introduction made the match more beautiful and exciting to watch.

    He said: "After Kasımpaşa's equaliser from the penalty spot, Trabzonspor made their 'historic' move: Mohamed Salah, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute, added more excitement to the match. Even when he was not in a scoring position or in possession of the ball, he posed a genuine threat... but when the ball was at his feet, his performance was stunning."

    He continued: "His shot from a tight angle in the 77th minute created a dangerous opportunity. Of course, he needs some time to adapt to his team-mates, but his contribution to making the match enjoyable is beyond dispute."

    Fanatik offered another technical reading, arguing that Salah helped Trabzonspor pick up the pace in their organised attacks and transitions.

    Trabzonspor match tickets in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

    The outlet explained: "Salah's missed chance at the far post was similar to the attack that led to the goal. Salah came on as a right winger, then moved into the centre as a playmaker, a choice that was made because of defensive weaknesses. Nevertheless, we can say that with Salah's introduction, Trabzonspor's speed increased in open play and on the counter-attack."

    It continued: "Although the result counts as a defeat at the outset for the renewed Trabzonspor, it is a very promising indicator for the future."

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Europa League Qualification
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Trabzonspor
TRS
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Ferencvaros
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