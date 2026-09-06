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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Major dilemma: Real Madrid's fall puts Mourinho face to face with the ghosts of the past

FEATURES
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
K. Mbappe
E. Camavinga
Vinicius Junior
J. Bellingham
F. Valverde
Spain

The ghosts of the past return once again inside Real Madrid

Real Madrid's defeat to Real Betis at the La Cartuja stadium reopened the door to some doubts within Madrid circles.

"Sport newspaper" reported that Real Madrid did not put in a poor performance. Los Blancos had enough of the ingredients to secure victory and create chances, and they dominated for long spells. Yet they left the pitch without scoring. 

The Merengue problem runs deeper than the result. It looks as if "the ghosts of the past are returning once more".

Real Madrid begin the Spanish league with wins, the pieces appear to fit together and the stars shine. Within a few weeks the usual questions seem to have disappeared, until the first serious test comes along.

That happened last season during the derby, and this season it came in the Betis match, though the team's display here was far better. 

Two familiar questions resurface: who organises the play? And are the three stars in harmony and able to play together?

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield under scrutiny

    Camavinga and Valverde again featured in midfield, and the role of each once more raised doubts. The Frenchman has the attributes to be an extremely complete player. Yet his spells of disconnection from the flow of the match, and the puzzling difficulty he faces in executing certain technical touches, make his level wildly inconsistent.

    The Uruguayan poses a different question. He has never shone at the base of the build-up, and his football looks more natural when the match opens up, when he is given spaces to run into, or when he drifts out to the wing.

    Real Madrid need players who want the ball and want to be involved in that area. Fede Valverde, rather than making himself available to receive it, seems to hide during many phases of play, and he cannot provide the required contribution in organised attack either.

    Here the question Real Madrid chose not to resolve in the transfer market returns: "Who controls the midfield when the match demands calm, control and ball circulation?" After failing to sign Rodri, the answer has once again become reliance on individual solutions, such as Arda Guler, who carried the team on his shoulders.

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  • Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    The most troubling controversy: the three stars

    Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham are hugely talented players whose abilities are beyond question. The problem lies in how well they fit together, and in the "untouchable" status they appear to have acquired within the club.

    Real Madrid created plenty of chances against Betis. Mbappé can seem astonishingly easy in front of goal at times, yet he also squanders more clear-cut chances than anyone else in the competition. When he is off form, a team that leans so heavily on his goals pays a heavy price.

    Vinícius is far from the version that once made him a decisive factor. He can still change a match with a single moment, but for some time now he has looked as though he is contributing less than he should, his influence far smaller than it was. His most recent renewal guarantees him a hierarchical status that the pitch no longer reflects.

    Bellingham was one of the team's most important and most impressive players in the recent period. Against Betis, though, the Englishman showed once more that he lacks a degree of consistency. 

    He looked exhausted. Unable to find suitable areas from which to shoot, his performance loses much of its value.

    The three impose more constraints on the team and coach José Mourinho than they should. Look no further than Mourinho's decision to substitute Arda Güler against Betis. 

    Yes, the Turk was carrying a yellow card despite performing better. But would the Portuguese coach have made the same call had the booking belonged to one of the other three forwards? Güler was offering far more than some of the stars. He was simply the easiest change to make to keep the dressing room calm.

    Real Madrid have lost only one match, and it is still too early to talk of drama. Yet the spotlight returns to the two big problems that have plagued the team for years: the deep-lying playmaker in midfield, and how well its three stars fit together.

    Through all of this, Diomande, who looks confused every time he steps onto the pitch, cannot get a real chance to play.

    Defeat against Betis drags the old doubts back into view. Mourinho must resolve them if he wants to change the path this team has been on for several seasons.

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