Maifredi: "Juventus, Spalletti should not have been kept on, he always responds with convoluted explanations"

On Spalletti: "If someone does not get you into the Champions League and you keep him regardless, it means you have not assessed him. He should not have been kept on, then he always responds with those convoluted explanations of his. Perhaps Juventus fans are already losing patience. Would the fans want Antonio Conte back? Of course, Conte was exactly the one who was appointed. If the ownership are still taking into account what happened in the past, it is because they are a bit touchy. The problem is that it all rebounds on Juventus".





On the formation: "I have always criticised the 4-2-3-1, because in my view it is a self-destructive system. The 4-3-3 gives you more, and Juventus have the players to play that kind of football. In my view, Spalletti will have to find greater clarity in everything, especially in the roles".



