GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League visit to Dikwena tsa Meetse on Wednesday.

Wounded Kaizer Chiefs are keen on rescuing their waning Premier Soccer League fortunes when they face Magesi FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It is the third straight match for Amakhosi playing in Limpopo and they hope to secure maximum points after failing to win their last two league matches.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Magesi and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.