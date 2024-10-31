The Glamour Boys came back from two goals down to earn a crucial point against Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

Kaizer Chiefs earned only a point away from home after a 2-2 draw against Magesi FC in a PSL match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The disappointing stalemate for Amakhosi meant they extended their winless run to three matches in the league after playing five games.

Mduduzi Shabalala scored a brace for Nasreddine Nabi's team, meanwhile, Wonderboy Makhubu and ex-Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare netted for Clinton Larsen's side.

After the match, the Soweto giants' supporters and other local football lovers shared interesting views about the result and GOAL brings you some of the best reactions.

