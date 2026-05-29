Madonna leaks new Chelsea top! Singing icon dances in unreleased Blues jersey in video with Gymskin weeks after golfer Justin Rose wore it on PGA Tour

Rose, a known Chelsea supporter, arrived at the PGA Championship at Aronimink wearing the jersey before his opening round alongside Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. The world No. 7 responded to the attention on social media with a t-shirt emoji and eyes emoji, further hinting that the design shown publicly could be Chelsea’s upcoming home strip.

Madonna has also not publicly addressed the jersey appearance, though the singer’s involvement immediately drew attention from both football supporters and pop culture audiences online.







