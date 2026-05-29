Luther Singh opens up on Bafana Bafana snub after missing 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'We need to accept his decisions and support him'
- AEL Limassol
High-profile casualty in Broos' final cut
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos made waves on Wednesday when he finalised his 26-man travelling party at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.
With South Africa drawn into a challenging Group A against co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic, the Belgian tactician opted for continuity over the red-hot form of Luther Singh.
The exclusion came as a shock to many, given that Singh has rediscovered his best form since moving to AEL Limassol.
The Stars of Africa Academy graduate enjoyed a productive 2025/26 season, racking up 31 appearances across all competitions while contributing nine goals and seven assists.
Despite these numbers, he was unable to secure a spot in the expanded 48-team tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
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Singh remains philosophical over omission
Speaking from his base in Cyprus, Singh refused to hit out at the coaching staff, instead taking a remarkably grounded approach to the disappointment.
The former FC Copenhagen man, who recently extended his contract in Limassol until 2027, remains convinced that his time will come again if he continues to perform at the club level.
“Honestly, as a believer, I believe that God is in control of everything and knows what’s best. He knows what the future holds for me, and He has plans for me,” Singh told FARPost.
“But it’s always an honor to wear the national team jersey or to represent my country, regardless of the level. It’s always an honor for every player.
"I also believe that the last few years, with the coach and the players who have been in the national team, have done a magnificent job of flying the South African flag high.”
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Faith in the current Bafana crop
Rather than dwelling on his personal setback, Singh was quick to praise the tactical evolution of the national team under Broos.
The Mzansi side has enjoyed a steady rise in recent years, and the versatile attacker believes the current squad contains the right mix of experience and technical quality to make an impact on the world stage this summer.
“When you watch the football they play, it makes you proud to see your country play this way.
"I believe in the coach and the players he has selected.
"It’s the players that the coach believes are the best to guide Bafana to the promised land,” Singh added, highlighting the collective strength of the group currently representing Mzansi.
- Safa
A call for national unity
As Bafana prepares for their Group A opener, Singh has urged the public to put aside any debates regarding squad selection and throw their full weight behind the 26 players chosen for the task.
He emphasised the quality found within the domestic league and those playing abroad, suggesting that the team has 'something special' heading into the tournament.
“So, we need to accept his decision and support him and the boys because they are representing our country,” Singh concluded.
“For me, I’m just happy for the players who have made it to the squad because I have a lot of friends in the squad. I’m looking at them from a supporter’s point of view, and I also acknowledge that they have represented the country very well before.
"As for myself, I just need to wait for the right time and keep working hard; we never know what might happen in the future for us.
"If you look at the team and the players who have been selected and where they come from, these are players who play every season and participate in about 30+ games.
"They are players with a lot of experience and quality. I always say I have been in Europe for a long time, but in South Africa, we have something special.
"So, if we can continue doing what we know and believe in ourselves, anything is possible because we have an amazing team.”