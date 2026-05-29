Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos made waves on Wednesday when he finalised his 26-man travelling party at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

With South Africa drawn into a challenging Group A against co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic, the Belgian tactician opted for continuity over the red-hot form of Luther Singh.

The exclusion came as a shock to many, given that Singh has rediscovered his best form since moving to AEL Limassol.

The Stars of Africa Academy graduate enjoyed a productive 2025/26 season, racking up 31 appearances across all competitions while contributing nine goals and seven assists.

Despite these numbers, he was unable to secure a spot in the expanded 48-team tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.







