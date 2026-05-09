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Luke Shaw stunned by Cristiano Ronaldo's lifestyle and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'proper aggressive' mentality as Man Utd star picks his icons
Shaw reflects on the players who influenced his career
The Man Utd defender has spoken about the players who have left the biggest impression on him during his career. Shaw highlighted Ronaldo as the standout figure among his former team-mates, particularly during the Portuguese forward’s second spell at Old Trafford. He also admitted to being amazed by Ibrahimovic's physique, who he said had an intense approach, not only in matches but even in the most relaxed training sessions.
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Shaw praises Ronaldo’s professionalism
Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 and, despite the controversial end to that stint, Shaw said witnessing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s daily routine at close range was a powerful experience. Speaking in a recent interview, Shaw explained how Ronaldo’s dedication stood out immediately when the pair trained together at Carrington.
"I feel like I've been really lucky with the players I've played with," the left-back said on the club's official website. "I could go through so many, but I think the top one is, and it has to be, Cristiano. I feel like you can see so easily why he's been at the top for so long. His dedication, how professional he is."
"He's been one of the best players in the world for countless years now, but just seeing the way he lives, the way he prepares, you know, his dedication of what he does before training, after training. It was honestly a real joy to be able to see that."
Amazed by Ibrahimovic's mentality
Shaw also highlighted the mentality Ibrahimovic brought to the Old Trafford following the Swedish striker’s arrival in 2016. The left-back even admitted that a team must have a figure like Ibrahimovic in the dressing room.
"I don't think I've come across one like that before," he admitted. "His winning mentality was something I don't think I've seen. A lot of top players have winning mentalities, but his was so, so big. Even in little training games, he always wanted to win. I mean, if you didn't win and you were on his team, then you would know about it.
"He was proper, proper aggressive. And he was like that, but I think you need people like that in your team. You need someone like that. He was really, like I say, dedicated as well. I think he was also at the top of his game. But yeah, he was a proper good character, and everyone loved him. I don't think there was one person that didn't get on with him."
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An irreplaceable figure at Man Utd
Shaw remains a key member of the Man Utd squad this season, starting all 35 Premier League games. With his contract running until 2027, and the Red Devils securing Champions League football next season, the 30-year-old will be looking to help United achieve their best in European competition.