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'I needed to listen to my body' – Luka Modric opens up on AC Milan contract extension and explains catastrophic season collapse
Listening to the physical demands of the game
Modric has provided an insight into the psychological and physical hurdles he faced before deciding to extend his stay at Milan. The legendary Croatian midfielder recently signed a fresh one-year contract at San Siro, despite a turbulent end to the 2025-26 season that saw the club miss out on Champions League football. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Ballon d’Or winner explained that his primary concern was ensuring he could still compete at the highest level without compromising his standards or the club's expectations.
Reflecting on the timeline of his negotiations, Modric revealed: “I’ve always known in my head that I wanted to continue for another year. I could have signed the contract as early as December but I didn’t want to, I needed to listen to my body. I had to understand how I was feeling and if I had the same passion to continue playing. That was the most important thing and in the end, the answers were what I expected: I still feel fine, I have that passion and everything else I need to keep going. When I saw that the management still wanted me here, I didn’t have any other doubts."
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Analysing the 2025-26 collapse
The 2025-26 campaign was a rollercoaster for the Rossoneri, who spent much of the year as the primary challengers to eventual champions Inter. However, a catastrophic dip in form during the final weeks of the season saw them tumble to fifth place, a result that Modric admits was deeply painful for the entire squad. The midfielder was particularly frustrated by his own inability to contribute during the run-in, having suffered a fractured cheekbone that sidelined him during the most critical period of the season. His absence was keenly felt as the team struggled for leadership and creative spark on the pitch.
“I’m very happy to be back, I had a lot of fun last year. Unfortunately we didn’t end well and we didn’t reach our minimum goal, which was Champions League qualification, and that is quite frustrating. I was disappointed not to be able to help the team in the most important games at the end of the season because of an injury. That’s why I wanted to come back and I hope to have a better season and to win with Milan."
Identifying the fatal mistake
Modric was candid about where he felt the team lost their way, suggesting that complacency might have crept into the dressing room when a top-four finish seemed like a certainty. Milan had looked comfortable in second place for months, but a loss of focus proved to be their undoing. The Croatian believes the psychological shift occurred following a pivotal match against Lazio, after which the squad struggled to maintain the intensity required to secure their European status.
“The only way to do that is to learn from our mistakes: We were right up there until that game against Lazio, fighting for the title, then we realised that it would be difficult to win the league and maybe dropped off a bit, maybe feeling confident that we were already in the Champions League. We made a mistake,” Modric explained.
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Passion over retirement
Despite suggestions from some quarters that Modric’s underwhelming World Cup performance and Milan’s fifth-place finish might prompt him to hang up his boots, the 40-years-old remains entirely motivated. He rejected the idea that he is merely staying to avoid retiring on a low note, emphasizing that his connection with the San Siro faithful and the board remains the driving force behind his career. For Modric, the joy of the game and the warmth he receives from the Milanese public are far more important than any narrative about his final chapter.
"No, I’m here because I had a great time, the club and the fans showed me a lot of affection and that’s the first reason why I chose to stay. The club have also shown that they really want me here and that’s nice. I still have the same passion, the same desire as always and I intend to continue playing football and having fun. This is the best place for me and I hope to be able to give the same to Milan as what I gave last year and to have a better season collectively, definitely a better ending," Modric concluded.
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