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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Love for Anfield: Araujo puts Barcelona behind him

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Araujo imagines his future away from Barcelona

Ronald Araujo did not need long to feel at home in Liverpool. On loan from Barcelona this season, the Uruguayan defender is relishing his new adventure in England.

The newspaper Sport, citing the Daily Mail, reported that Araujo is already imagining an extended stay at Anfield beyond next summer, despite his Barcelona contract running until the summer of 2031.

Araujo has started just two matches since arriving at Liverpool. Even so, his performances have already made a fine impression on the fans. 

The game against Atletico Madrid stood out. He took the man of the match award and set up Dominik Szoboszlai with a backheel assist.

His impact was immediate, and at Anfield he quickly became one of the fans' favourite new signings. Sources close to the player told the Daily Mail the feeling is mutual.

Araujo is enjoying both the club and the city, using his first weeks to explore Liverpool and get to know his new surroundings. What impressed him most was the sheer passion the people of Merseyside have for football.

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  • Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    A deal worth close to 55 million euros

    It's too early to say whether Liverpool will move to sign Araujo permanently, but the Daily Mail confirm the two clubs have a prior agreement setting the transfer fee at 47 million pounds, roughly 54 million euros at current rates.

    There's no obligation to buy. The final call rests with Liverpool at the end of the season.

    Araujo, 27, made no secret of his delight after the win over Atletico Madrid.

    The Uruguayan defender said: "Liverpool is a big club, like Barcelona. I am happy and I work hard, as can be seen on the pitch. I have a desire for more."

    He added: "I am really happy to be here because Liverpool is a big club. I am very much looking forward to continuing to give everything I have, in order to keep helping the team."

    Anfield's atmosphere earned special praise, too. "I love playing at this stadium. I think it is a special and truly wonderful place," he said.

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  • Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Araújo continues to adapt quickly to Liverpool

    Araujo's adjustment continues off the pitch too. According to the aforementioned British source, his English remains limited, which is why Liverpool have laid on daily lessons to speed up his learning.

    The Uruguayan defender wanted to go further still. He dedicates an extra hour each evening at home to studying English, and he can already hold basic conversations.

    Inside the dressing room, he leaned at first on the Spanish-speaking players, though the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai also helped him through his first weeks.

    Andoni Iraola made no secret of his satisfaction either, telling reporters after the Atletico match: "He was very good. And he was the same in the previous match too."

    He added: "Defensively, he does his job well, but sometimes, because he is a defender, we underestimate his attacking abilities."

    Iraola also praised Araujo's decisive pass to Szoboszlai, before delivering a line loaded with meaning for the player's future: "I am very happy with him. He came with a desire to prove that he belongs at this level. I hope we can keep him here."

    His move to England was no accident. According to the Daily Mail, the moment Liverpool contacted the player's circle, Araujo made his desire to accept the offer clear.

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