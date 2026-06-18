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Liverpool trigger Victor Munoz's £34m release clause as Reds hijack Newcastle's move for Osasuna winger
Liverpool move quickly to land Munoz
Liverpool have made a major statement in the transfer market by activating the €40m (£34.6m) release clause in Munoz's contract, as per BBC. The Osasuna winger has emerged as one of La Liga's standout performers and is now poised to join the Premier League giants.
The deal progressed rapidly as Liverpool sought to avoid a lengthy transfer battle. The club is understood to have sent medical staff to the United States, where Munoz is currently with Spain's World Cup squad, to accelerate the final stages of the transfer. The move also sees Liverpool beat Newcastle to a player the Magpies had targeted as a priority addition for their attack.
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Newcastle left searching for alternatives
Newcastle had identified Munoz as their leading attacking target following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. The club had already entered advanced discussions over a potential move before Liverpool stepped in.
The Reds' decision to meet the release clause in full changed the situation immediately. Rather than negotiate terms with Osasuna, Liverpool moved directly to secure the player's availability and gain a decisive advantage in the race for his signature. As a result, Newcastle must now explore alternative options as they look to strengthen their squad and reinvest funds generated from Gordon's departure.
A key signing for Iraola's new project
If the transfer goes smoothly, Munoz is set to become the first arrival of the Iraola era at Liverpool following the Spaniard's appointment as head coach earlier this month.
The 22-year-old's profile appears well suited to Iraola's preferred style. His pace, dribbling ability and versatility up front are believed to provide Liverpool with added attacking flexibility as the new manager begins to shape the squad according to his vision. Munoz also has increasing international experience, having been included in Spain's World Cup squad.
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Official confirmation expected soon
The transfer is now moving towards completion, with the medical process expected to be finalised while Munoz remains with Spain in the United States. Once those formalities are completed, Liverpool are expected to confirm the signing officially. Attention will then turn to how quickly Munoz adapts to English football and the role he will play in Iraola's plans ahead of the new Premier League season.