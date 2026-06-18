Liverpool trigger Victor Munoz's £34m release clause as Reds hijack Newcastle's move for Osasuna winger

Liverpool have made a major statement in the transfer market by activating the €40m (£34.6m) release clause in Munoz's contract, as per BBC. The Osasuna winger has emerged as one of La Liga's standout performers and is now poised to join the Premier League giants.

The deal progressed rapidly as Liverpool sought to avoid a lengthy transfer battle. The club is understood to have sent medical staff to the United States, where Munoz is currently with Spain's World Cup squad, to accelerate the final stages of the transfer. The move also sees Liverpool beat Newcastle to a player the Magpies had targeted as a priority addition for their attack.







