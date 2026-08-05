Back already?! Liverpool urged to launch sensational bid to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold home after Real Madrid nightmare

Andy Townsend believes Liverpool must capitalise on the growing uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s status at the Bernabeu. After his free transfer to the Spanish capital last summer, the 27-year-old’s dream move has turned into something of a frustration, leading to calls for a dramatic homecoming.

The former Chelsea midfielder elaborated on why the move makes sense for the Reds, especially given the club's current tactical requirements under new boss Andoni Iraola. "First and foremost, purely as a player, if he came back to Liverpool, would he improve them? One hundred per cent, yes," Townsend told talkSPORT. "[Jeremie] Frimpong, as a right back, I’ve not really got. It’s so important nowadays with these full backs being such an important part of a team’s attacking intentions.

"If you can’t deliver anything half decent when you get into a good area, and from what I’ve seen of him so far, I’ve not really seen that final delivery, which Trent can do in his sleep.

"So, I think he absolutely would improve them. The question is how the club would feel about it. That’s going to be a difficult pill probably for some Liverpool fans to swallow."



