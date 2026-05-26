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Liveprool consider two World Cup-bound forwads as Yan Diomande alternatives amid scramble to replace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool step up search for Salah replacement
Liverpool have officially entered the post-Salah era following the winger’s emotional farewell after the 1-1 draw with Brentford. Salah ended his Anfield career with 380 goal involvements in 442 appearances, leaving Slot with the task of replacing one of the club’s greatest-ever forwards. Slot has already admitted Liverpool must strengthen in wide areas ahead of the new campaign. The Dutchman believes wingers remain central to the club’s tactical approach after their attacking output dropped this season.
RB Leipzig forward Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s leading target. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions during an impressive breakthrough season in Germany. However, Leipzig are expected to demand more than €100 million for the teenager.
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The Reds weighing Premier League and Ligue 1 alternatives
Liverpool are also monitoring Newcastle winger Gordon and PSG star Barcola, as per Telegraph. Gordon has remained on Liverpool’s radar since 2024, with his pace, versatility and Premier League experience viewed as major assets. Barcola is another player admired internally at Kirkby. Liverpool considered a move for the France international last year but chose not to block academy prospect Rio Ngumoha’s pathway. However, the exits of Salah at the end of this season and Luis Diaz last year have increased the urgency for proven attacking quality.
Slot outlines Liverpool’s winger priority
Slot openly acknowledged the need for attacking reinforcements following Salah’s departure. The Liverpool boss also highlighted the importance of wide players in his system.
"One of the reasons why everyone is talking about wingers is because Mo is leaving," Slot told reporters. “It makes complete sense to think about [signing] at least one. I think last season gives you the answer. How important were our wingers last season for our success?"
"They were scoring goals, providing goals, so they were a vital part of us winning the league last season and, in general in football, you see more and more focus on wingers. One of the reasons why we were so difficult to play against was because we had threats over on the right and the left side."
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Pressure builds ahead of crucial transfer window
Liverpool’s recruitment team now faces mounting pressure to secure attacking reinforcements before the new season begins. Whether the club lands Diomande, Gordon or Barcola, the expectation will be to restore the cutting edge that was missing for large parts of the campaign. The approaching World Cup could also complicate negotiations. Strong performances on the international stage may significantly increase the market value of Liverpool’s targets this summer.