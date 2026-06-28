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Liverpool snubbed! Yan Diomande pushing for PSG transfer as RB Leipzig star targets future Ballon d'Or success
Diomande prefers PSG move over Liverpool
According to The Athletic, Diomande is fully convinced by the PSG sporting project being overseen by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos, and is also eager to play under head coach Luis Enrique.
This development comes as a significant setback for Liverpool, who have previously indicated a willingness to submit a massive bid approaching €100 million for Diomande, but the player has his sights set on the French capital. Diomande views PSG as the ideal environment to consistently challenge for top honours and eventually become a future Ballon d'Or winner.
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RB Leipzig hold out for higher transfer fee
While Diomande has established his preference for PSG, RB Leipzig have made it clear that they will not let their star forward leave on the cheap. RB Leipzig were unwilling to accept the €100m package proposed by Liverpool, and the Bundesliga side have been holding out for a figure closer to €130m.
RB Leipzig have also been actively trying to persuade Diomande to sign fresh terms, as he is currently bound by a contract that runs until 2030 after joining from Leganes last summer. If Diomande does secure a transfer, he will become the biggest sale in the history of RB Leipzig, surpassing the €90m fee Manchester City paid for Josko Gvardiol.
Impressive 2025-26 campaign with Leipzig
Diomande scored 12 goals and provided nine assists across 33 league matches last season, helping RB Leipzig secure a third-place Bundesliga finish and qualify for the Champions League. No player in the German top flight attempted to dribble past an opponent more often than Diomande last season. He is currently representing Ivory Coast at the World Cup, where his dribbling fluency and emphatic finishing have firmly established him as a coveted global talent.
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What next for Diomande?
Diomande will continue focusing on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the World Cup. Diomande is expected to feature when the Ivory Coast face Norway in the round of 32 in Arlington on Tuesday. Once his tournament concludes, PSG and RB Leipzig are expected to accelerate negotiations to finalise a blockbuster summer transfer.