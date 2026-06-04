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Liverpool continuing to 'push hard' to sign Germany sensation Kennet Eichhorn
Liverpool step up pursuit of teenage midfielder
Liverpool remain determined to land Hertha prospect Eichhorn and have reportedly continued discussions over a potential deal in recent days, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 16-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in Germany, with several leading clubs monitoring his situation.
The Reds have identified Eichhorn as a key long-term target and are actively exploring ways to complete a transfer. Reports suggest Premier League clubs are prepared to approach a valuation of around €20 million as competition for his signature intensifies. Liverpool's efforts have placed them among the frontrunners in the race, although the player is understood to be keeping his options open ahead of a decision on his future.
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Financial demands reshape the transfer battle
Reports indicate Bayern Munich have cooled their interest after being discouraged by the overall financial package required to complete a deal. The Bundesliga champions are said to have opted against committing significant resources to a player who is still only 16 years old.
Borussia Dortmund also have reservations, although they remain linked with the midfielder. A substantial signing fee reportedly requested by representatives has become a major obstacle for German clubs, while wealthier Premier League sides appear better positioned to meet those demands.
Liverpool explore a long-term development plan
Brexit regulations mean Eichhorn would be unable to play competitively in England until he turns 18 in July 2027. As a result, Liverpool are examining alternative pathways to secure the teenager's future while allowing him to continue his development in Germany. According to Plettenberg, one proposal under consideration would involve signing Eichhorn before immediately sending him on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. Such an arrangement would allow the midfielder to gain experience at a high level while remaining on Liverpool's books.
Manchester City are reportedly considering a similar strategy, highlighting the scale of interest in the Hertha youngster. The rivalry between the two Premier League clubs has helped drive up the player's valuation ahead of the summer transfer window.
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Decision time approaches for interested clubs
The coming weeks could prove decisive as clubs assess whether to formalise their interest. With Hertha Berlin's reported exit clause of up to €12 million due to expire in June, potential suitors face increasing pressure to act quickly.
Liverpool remain intent on securing one of Germany's most highly regarded young talents, but competition from Man City and continued interest from within the Bundesliga mean the race for Eichhorn is still far from settled.