‘Got a chance’ - The only way Liverpool could prise Michael Olise from Bayern Munich as Stan Collymore delivers verdict on ambitious transfer

When that question was put to Collymore, the former Reds striker - speaking in association with Best Betting Bonuses - told GOAL: “It is the fact that he's played in the Premier League. And if Olise wins the Champions League, he might say, ‘well, I've won the Bundesliga, I've won what there is to win in Germany’. And Liverpool are one of maybe a handful of clubs that could get him.

“Would he work? Absolutely. He gets it and he will go past people. He'll do two or three stepovers. And whether he goes outside and crosses it, or comes inside and plays a one-two, he does damage in that position regularly. So yes, for me, absolutely.

“Whether Liverpool have the money and the clout currently, if Bayern were to win a Champions League, and particularly if they fell out of the top four, which is a possibility, although that's looking more like Chelsea by the day, if Liverpool got into the Champions League positions, then they've got a chance.

“If they don't, then I think he'd probably stay at Bayern, because the odds are that Bayern are possibly going to get to the Champions League final, look very good, could win it. So it's a possibility, but I'd say at the moment an unlikely occurrence.”