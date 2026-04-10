Liverpool catching strays! New Marseille president takes swipe at Reds over spending 'disappointment'

The new Marseille head honcho used his official unveiling on Friday to send a clear message about financial management in modern football, specifically highlighting Liverpool as an example of inefficient spending. Speaking alongside owner Frank McCourt, Richard did not hold back when comparing OM's ambitions to the English giants.

"OM is part of that small group of clubs that must play in the Champions League every year - that means finishing in the top three in Ligue 1," Richard explained. "But it’s not just about money. Some clubs have spent huge amounts - like Liverpool, who invested €480m last summer - and yet... I wouldn’t say it’s a failure, but there’s a lot of disappointment."



